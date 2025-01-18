Previous
Underside Wonders by veronicalevchenko
230 / 365

Underside Wonders

Day 230 - Underside Wonders

A colony of shelf fungi clings to the underside of a mossy log, their bold black-and-white rings resembling natural brushstrokes in a hidden forest gallery.
18th January 2025

@veronicalevchenko
Photo Details

