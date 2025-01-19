Previous
Edge of the Wild by veronicalevchenko
231 / 365

Edge of the Wild

Day 231 - Edge of the Wild

Framed by a fallen tree and glowing fern, the misty gorge opens into a wilderness of golden branches and towering evergreens.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

