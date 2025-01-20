Sign up
Rising Through Shadows
Day 232 - Rising Through Shadows
A line of red wood sorrel reaches skyward from a mossy log, defying winter's bare canopy with quiet vibrancy.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
