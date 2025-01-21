Previous
Next
Sun-Kissed Canopy by veronicalevchenko
233 / 365

Sun-Kissed Canopy

Day 233 - Sun-Kissed Canopy

Golden wood sorrel leaves glow like forest lanterns, basking in a sliver of sunlight at the base of a redwood giant.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact