Previous
Next
Season's Palette by veronicalevchenko
234 / 365

Season's Palette

Day 234 - Season’s Palette

A radiant glass leaf sculpture emerges from a burst of autumn color, blending human artistry with nature’s vibrant palette.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact