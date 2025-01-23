Previous
Where the Rivers Carve by veronicalevchenko
235 / 365

Where the Rivers Carve

Day 235 - Where the Rivers Carve

Misty clouds drift above a winding river as it weaves through emerald mountains, tracing the land’s timeless story in green and stone.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

