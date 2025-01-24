Previous
Valley of Breath by veronicalevchenko
236 / 365

Valley of Breath

Day 236 - Valley of Breath

Low-hanging clouds embrace the ridges while the river glimmers below, caught between sunlit peaks and deep forest shadows.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

