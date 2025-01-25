Previous
Day 237 - VL17197-Enhanced-NR by veronicalevchenko
Day 237 - VL17197-Enhanced-NR

Day 237 - Winter Crown

A quaking aspen stands tall and leafless against a brilliant blue sky, its silvery bark and delicate branches weaving a quiet silhouette of late-season grace.
25th January 2025

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
