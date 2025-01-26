Previous
Mosslight Mosiac by veronicalevchenko
238 / 365

Mosslight Mosiac

Day 238 - Mosslight Mosaic

Sunlight pierces through the forest canopy, dancing across moss and clover in a glowing woodland patchwork.
26th January 2025

