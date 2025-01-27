Previous
Clover Understory by veronicalevchenko
Clover Understory

Day 239 - Clover Understory

A lush carpet of glistening shamrock leaves thrives beneath the tangle of forest roots and filtered light.
Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
