Sunrise Through the Undergrowth by veronicalevchenko
240 / 365

Sunrise Through the Undergrowth

Day 240 - Sunrise Through the Undergrowth

A burst of backlight illuminates layered foliage, capturing the moment the forest awakens.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
67% complete

