Previous
Next
Forest Jewel by veronicalevchenko
241 / 365

Forest Jewel

Day 241 - Forest Jewel

A vibrant Amanita mushroom stands out like treasure amidst the emerald underbrush, guarded by pinecones and leaves.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact