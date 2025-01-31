Previous
Branches and Whispers by veronicalevchenko
243 / 365

Branches and Whispers

Day 243 - Branches and Whispers

A mossy stream winds through tangled woods, where filtered sunlight meets shadows in hushed harmony.
31st January 2025

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

