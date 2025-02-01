Previous
Cloverlight by veronicalevchenko
244 / 365

Cloverlight

Day 244 - Cloverlight

Backlit clovers glisten like nature’s stained glass, each leaf catching and bending the forest light.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

