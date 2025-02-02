Previous
Boronia Bloom by veronicalevchenko
245 / 365

Boronia Bloom

Day 245 - Boronia Bloom
Tiny star-shaped blossoms in soft purples and pinks scatter across needlelike foliage, bringing a whisper of wild elegance to the underbrush.
2nd February 2025

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...




Photo Details

