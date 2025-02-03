Previous
Golden Meadow Waltz by veronicalevchenko
Golden Meadow Waltz

Day 246 - Golden Meadow Waltz

A sea of yellow blooms ripples across a sun-soaked hillside, swaying gently in a breeze beneath tall trees.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
67% complete

