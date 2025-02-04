Previous
Pond of Stillness by veronicalevchenko
247 / 365

Pond of Stillness

Day 247 - Pond of Stillness

A serene lily pad cluster floats at the heart of a shadowed pond, cradled by ferns and whispering branches.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
67% complete

Photo Details

