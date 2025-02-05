Previous
Next
Dewlit Bloom by veronicalevchenko
248 / 365

Dewlit Bloom

Day 248 - Dewlit Bloom

A single dusky hellebore, kissed by dew, emerges from a bed of moss and fern in a woodland arrangement.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact