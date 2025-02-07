Previous
Forest Pause by veronicalevchenko
250 / 365

Forest Pause

Day 250 - Forest Pause

A weathered wooden bench and stone table invite quiet reflection amid the fallen leaves and pine-scented stillness.
7th February 2025

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
