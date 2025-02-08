Previous
251 / 365

Day 251 - Whispering Shoreline

A coastal forest meets the sea under a veil of drifting fog, softening the edge between land and sky in timeless monochrome.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
69% complete

