Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
252 / 365
Windwill Sentinel
Day 252 - Windmill Sentinel
An old wooden windmill stands proud against a deepening sky, its log base rooted in stories of another time.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
254
photos
11
followers
15
following
69% complete
View this month »
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
9th February 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close