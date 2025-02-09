Previous
Next
Windwill Sentinel by veronicalevchenko
252 / 365

Windwill Sentinel

Day 252 - Windmill Sentinel

An old wooden windmill stands proud against a deepening sky, its log base rooted in stories of another time.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact