Symmetry in Succenlence by veronicalevchenko
253 / 365

Symmetry in Succenlence

Day 253 - Symmetry in Succulence

An agave rosette unfurls in flawless geometry, framed by wild bursts of violet blooms and lush ground cover.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
69% complete

Photo Details

