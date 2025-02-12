Previous
Whispers of the Cascade by veronicalevchenko
255 / 365

Whispers of the Cascade

Day 255 – Whispers of the Cascade

A moss-covered rock formation cradles a gentle woodland waterfall, hidden in a lush green canopy.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
72% complete

