Birth of a Buckeye by veronicalevchenko
256 / 365

Birth of a Buckeye

Day 256 – Birth of a Buckeye

A split California buckeye nut lies nestled in forest debris, beginning its slow, silent sprout into life.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

@veronicalevchenko
