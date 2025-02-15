Previous
Oyster’s Mossy Throne by veronicalevchenko
Oyster’s Mossy Throne

Day 258 – Oyster’s Mossy Throne

Moist oyster mushrooms bloom across a bed of vibrant moss in the heart of the forest.
Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
