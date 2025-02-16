Previous
Next
Buckeye Quartet by veronicalevchenko
259 / 365

Buckeye Quartet

Day 259 – Buckeye Quartet

Four California buckeye seeds push through the leaf litter, each twisting its pale sprout toward the light.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact