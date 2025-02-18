Previous
Crown of the Artichoke by veronicalevchenko
Crown of the Artichoke

Day 261 – Crown of the Artichoke

A blooming artichoke bursts with a vivid display of lavender-colored thistle filaments under morning light.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Christine Sztukowski ace
All you photograph are so beautiful
April 18th, 2025  
Firebird325
@365projectorgchristine Thank you! I appreciate all your comments.
April 18th, 2025  
