Charred Elegance by veronicalevchenko
263 / 365

Charred Elegance

Day 263 – Charred Elegance

Withered grape leaves cling to their stem like scorched parchment, their darkened textures bearing the quiet imprint of fire or frost.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

