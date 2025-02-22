Sign up
265 / 365
Fried Egg Poppy
Day 265 – Fried Egg Poppy
The Matilija poppy stands out with its delicate, crepe-like white petals and sunny yellow center, earning it the nickname “fried egg flower.”
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3 XL
Taken
22nd February 2025 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
