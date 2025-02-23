Previous
Ribbons of the Variegated Dogwood by veronicalevchenko
266 / 365

Ribbons of the Variegated Dogwood

Day 266 – Ribbons of the Variegated Dogwood

The leaves of the variegated dogwood twist like fluttering ribbons, edged in cream and vibrant green like living origami.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact