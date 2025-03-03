Previous
Amber Reeds by veronicalevchenko
274 / 365

Amber Reeds

Day 274 – Amber Reeds

Tall ornamental grasses sway in golden clusters, their feathery plumes glowing softly in the warm light.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

