Sunset Rose by veronicalevchenko
275 / 365

Sunset Rose

Day 275 – Sunset Rose

A radiant hybrid tea rose in full bloom reveals a fiery blend of orange, coral, and pink with gently curling petals.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
