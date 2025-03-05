Previous
Maple Blush Galls by veronicalevchenko
276 / 365

Maple Blush Galls

Day 276 – Maple Blush Galls

Bright pink bladder galls cluster along the surface of a maple leaf, formed by tiny mites that sculpt these fuzzy growths into vivid natural textures.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

