Previous
Next
Pink Coneflower Patch by veronicalevchenko
279 / 365

Pink Coneflower Patch

Day 279 – Pink Coneflower Patch

A vibrant group of blooming Echinacea purpurea—commonly known as purple coneflowers—brightens a garden bed with cheerful pink petals and spiky brown centers.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact