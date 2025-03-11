Previous
Perfect Pink Dahlia by veronicalevchenko
282 / 365

Perfect Pink Dahlia

Day 282 – Perfect Pink Dahlia

This fully opened dahlia displays symmetrical layers of pink petals with pale centers, like a carefully crafted floral mandala.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
77% complete

