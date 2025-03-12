Previous
Hydrangea Radiance by veronicalevchenko
283 / 365

Hydrangea Radiance

Day 283 – Hydrangea Radiance

Rich pink hydrangea blossoms cluster densely under sunlight, their paper-like petals glowing against dark green leaves.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
77% complete

