284 / 365
Sentinels of Sedona
Day 284 - Sentinels of Sedona
The red rock buttes of Sedona stand like timeless guardians beneath a painted sky, their layered cliffs glowing with desert warmth and quiet strength. Green junipers in the foreground frame this breathtaking meeting of earth and sky.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
21st February 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
