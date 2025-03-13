Previous
Sentinels of Sedona by veronicalevchenko
284 / 365

Sentinels of Sedona

Day 284 - Sentinels of Sedona

The red rock buttes of Sedona stand like timeless guardians beneath a painted sky, their layered cliffs glowing with desert warmth and quiet strength. Green junipers in the foreground frame this breathtaking meeting of earth and sky.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Photo Details

