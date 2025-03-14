Previous
Path of the Red Earth by veronicalevchenko
Path of the Red Earth

Day 285 - Path of the Red Earth

Worn sandstone steps lead upward through the rugged desert, where twisted trees and cacti mark the way beneath a vast, cloud-streaked sky — a trail carved by time and touched by sunlight.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

