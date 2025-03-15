Previous
Desert Resilience by veronicalevchenko
286 / 365

Desert Resilience

Day 286 - Desert Resilience

A prickly pear cactus thrives in the heart of Sedona’s red rock landscape, its golden spines catching the sunlight — a symbol of strength, survival, and beauty in the desert.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

