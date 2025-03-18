Previous
Climbing the Red Rocks by veronicalevchenko
289 / 365

Climbing the Red Rocks

Day 289 - Climbing the Red Rocks

A rugged path winds upward through Sedona’s signature red rock formations, framed by resilient manzanita and juniper. The steep climb and brilliant colors capture the raw, untamed beauty that makes Sedona feel alive with energy.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact