Previous
Next
Steps to the Vortex by veronicalevchenko
290 / 365

Steps to the Vortex

Day 290 - Steps to the Vortex

Rugged red rocks form a natural staircase through Sedona’s sun-soaked landscape, inviting the curious traveler onward beneath a swirl of desert sky and juniper green. The climb may be steep, but so is the magic.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact