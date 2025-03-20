Previous
Cradle of the Earth by veronicalevchenko
Cradle of the Earth

Day 291 - Cradle of the Earth

Layers of time reveal themselves in this rugged red rock shelf, where roots cling and silence speaks. A pause before the climb, as if the mountain is catching its breath with you.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
