The most beautiful book I have ever held in my hands 😍 by vesna
61 / 365

The most beautiful book I have ever held in my hands 😍

Manacled — a Harry Potter fanfiction by SenLinYu — explores an alternate universe where the war had a different outcome, blending tragedy, romance, and psychological depth.
28th September 2025

Vesna

@vesna
