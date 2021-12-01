Sign up
Photo 2118
Kadifica
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
2118
photos
72
followers
47
following
580% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
13th September 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
A lovely close up shot.Fav😊
December 1st, 2021
