Photo 2188
Proljetna noć
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
1
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...
2188
photos
76
followers
44
following
599% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
3rd April 2021 10:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
gloria jones
ace
Neat colors...Great abstract
May 9th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful abstract!
Ian
May 9th, 2022
