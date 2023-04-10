Sign up
Photo 2308
Slika
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
2308
photos
75
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
29th December 2022 5:18am
Diana
ace
Love the colour combination.
April 11th, 2023
