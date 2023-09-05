Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2374
Voćka
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
2374
photos
73
followers
44
following
650% complete
View this month »
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
25th August 2023 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Stunning close up!
September 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful closeup and texture.
September 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close