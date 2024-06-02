Previous
Ruža by vesna0210
Photo 2453

Ruža

2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A bright and beautiful rose - fav!

Ian
June 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise