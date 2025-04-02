Previous
Susnježica u noći by vesna0210
Photo 2563

Susnježica u noći

2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
702% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and colour.
April 9th, 2025  
