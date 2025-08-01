Previous
Kolovoz by vesna0210
Photo 2611

Kolovoz

1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great focus and colour, it looks fabulous on black.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact